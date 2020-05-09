





In a chat, she said: “Acting is worth the sacrifices that I have made for it. Acting has made me sit and socialise with great people beyond my imagination.“When I started acting, I got a lot of rejection and discouraging words from people. Some persons even told me that acting was not my calling. I also begged one of my senior colleagues to feature me in his movie but he turned me down and asked for s3x.“I came to Nollywood as a total stranger. Everything that I am today is by God’s grace; nobody can take glory for my success. If I relied on the help of a godfather, I wouldn’t be as hard-working as I am because I would have depended so much on the person.“Many celebrated actors who attained enviable heights did so with the help of hard work. However, having godfathers made it easy for some people.”On how she acquired her signature Yoruba accent, she said: “My thick Yoruba (Ibadan) accent still amazes me because I lived in a good environment in Ibadan. I attended a good primary school but when I got into a government secondary school, I mingled with people and that made me forget where I came from.“In secondary school, people bullied me a lot. It was because of that distasteful experience that I learnt to mix with people from different backgrounds and I picked their manners of speech.”