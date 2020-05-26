





Mikel spent 14 years with the national team before his retirement from international duty in 2019 after captaining the West Africans to their eighth bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.The 33-year-old excelled in the midfield role for both his club and country during his playing years, helping them to clinch a number of laurels.“I have learnt a lot from Mikel because we play similar positions. Whenever I’m called I play behind the striker, that’s where he likes to play,” Iwobi said in an Instagram Live.“In training, whilst watching him on the pitch, whilst I’m on the bench watching him, I’ve always learned, the way he’s physically capable to keep the ball in tight situations.“Playing in African culture there’s a lot more physicality, there are a lot more strong duels, the way he’s able to use his body is something I have picked up and try to add to my game.”Ighalo, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the greatest Super Eagles strikers, given his clinical finishing and technical ability.“With Ighalo, the composure he has when he’s in the box, when he has the opportunity to score, I’m trying to add to my game,” he continued.“It’s almost like when he’s clean through on goal, 90 percent of the time the ball is in the back of the net and not with a lot of power but with finesse and style to it.“Hopefully, that’s something that not just me but the youngsters like Victor [Osimhen], it is something that we have to put a lot of respect for.“Both of them talk to you, they try to help everyone, it was a blessing to play with both of them.”