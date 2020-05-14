





Sanwo-Olu revealed that among them was a 98-year-old woman.He noted that the patients were released from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; Onikan isolation centre and Lagos University Teaching Hospital isolation centre, adding that they had all been reunited with the society.The governor said they were discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.He said, “Today, we discharged a 98-year-old woman, our oldest COVID-19 patient in Lagos. She joined 25 others; 13 males and 12 females, discharged from our isolation centres after testing negative for COVID-19, bringing the total of our successfully managed and discharged patients to 528.“As our front-line health workers continue to sacrifice and push through, let us play our roles by following the public health guidelines, observing physical distancing and wearing our face masks.”