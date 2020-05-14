A 98-year-old woman has survived the deadly COVID-19 infection in Lagos as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State also announced the discharge of 26 COVID-19 patients from three isolation centres in the state.
Sanwo-Olu revealed that among them was a 98-year-old woman.
He noted that the patients were released from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; Onikan isolation centre and Lagos University Teaching Hospital isolation centre, adding that they had all been reunited with the society.
The governor said they were discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.
He said, “Today, we discharged a 98-year-old woman, our oldest COVID-19 patient in Lagos. She joined 25 others; 13 males and 12 females, discharged from our isolation centres after testing negative for COVID-19, bringing the total of our successfully managed and discharged patients to 528.
“As our front-line health workers continue to sacrifice and push through, let us play our roles by following the public health guidelines, observing physical distancing and wearing our face masks.”
