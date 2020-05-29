An 82-year-old woman in Osun state has recovered from coronavirus.





Rafiu Isamotu, commissioner for health in the state, broke the news on Friday evening.





Isamotu said the woman recovered after receiving nine-day treatment at the isolation centre in Asubiaro, Osogbo, the state capital.





The commissioner said the Octogenerian recovered despite being hypertensive.

He said she beat the odd of infected elderly people with chronic diseases not surviving COVID-19.





He said the patient, who contracted the disease after coming in contact with an infected person, showed no symptoms of the virus before her sample was collected.





“The story of the 82-year-old widow who recovered from the dreaded coronavirus provides a glimmer of hope, considering that she is a hypertensive patient on medication,” he said.





“Although when she arrived at our Isolation centre on the 13th of May, she had no cough, difficulty in breathing, sore throat, fever or anosmia associated with the virus except for diarrhoea and we successfully treated her for it and she was stable all through the period of hospitalisation.





“On her 9th day on admission, we carried out a follow-up Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on her and the result came back negative and she was subsequently discharged on the 24th of May, 2020.





“Furthermore, a follow-up at her home after her discharge revealed that she was stable.”





This is the second oldest survivor in Nigeria. Last month, a 98-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged in Lagos.





Nigeria has a total of 8,915 COVID-19 cases. Out of which 2,592 have recovered and 259 have died.









