



Fifteen more workers at iSON Xperiences in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, have tested positive for COVID-19.





Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, made the announcement in a statement issued on Thursday morning.





iSON Xperiences, located in Ibadan, specialises in, among other things, partnering with organisations to provide customer care services.





A total of 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in the company.





Makinde had first confirmed 30 COVID-19 positive cases for the company on Saturday, and by Wednesday, the number of cases in the said company had risen to 63.





The governor also said two persons were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48.





“Two confirmed COVID-19 patients have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to forty-eight,” he said.





“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for nineteen suspected cases came back positive.





“Fifteen are from iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West Local Government Area (LGA), 2 are from Ido LGA, 1 more person from Ibadan South West LGA and 1 from Ibadan South East LGA.”





Makinde said on Wednesday that the company remains shut and will be decontaminated.





He also added that the emergency operations centre has continued intensive contract tracing to identify persons of interest linked to members of staff in the company.





According to the latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, a total of 162 confirmed cases have now been recorded in Oyo state.









