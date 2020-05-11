Sixty-eight persons have reportedly been buried in Potiskum
local government area of Yobe state within three days.
Although the deaths have not been linked to COVID-19, the
unusual occurrence in the area was said to have caused apprehension among
residents.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, strange deaths have been
reported in various states, lately Bauchi, Kano and Jigawa
The Nation quoted a cemetery worker as saying one of the
burial grounds — Mamman Ali graveyard along Gashua road — has received 48
bodies.
The attendant whose name was not disclosed said: “We don’t
know why people are dying like this. We too want to know what the problem is
but we don’t know. We want the government to find out and tell us what is
happening.
“But it is only journalists that are calling us and asking
us questions. No government official has come to the grave yard to ask us
anything.”
He reportedly listed other graveyards where the bodies have
been buried as NEPA where seven corpses were reportedly buried; Garin Jaji,
eight; Gishua Dabua, six; Bayin Asibiti, four; in addition to 10 other graves
dug by the Mamman Ali cemetery.
Mohammed Gana, Yobe commissioner of health and vice-chairman
of the state COVID-19 response team, said the deaths were being investigated.
“People die due to various causes; we may not say it is
coronavirus,” he was quoted as saying.
“When this kind of thing happen, we have our standard way of
doing things. We have sent out a team to go to the local government to
establish that these deaths are happening and the causes.”
Yobe has 13 out of Nigeria’s 4,399 COVID-19 cases recorded
so far.
