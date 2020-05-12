







The samples taken from a 67-year-old American female, said to have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms before she died in Delta state on Sunday, has tested negative for the virus.A 30-year-old male, “suspected to be her boyfriend”, also tested negative for COVID-19.The woman was reported to have flown into Nigeria at the request of her male “companion”, but was unable to return to her country after flights were banned in April 2020, as part of efforts by the Nigerian government to contain the spread of COVID-19.The duo were alleged to have lodged at a hotel in Warri, in Delta and later relocated to Orerokpe, also in Delta, before she died on Sunday.The man was subsequently isolated, although under police watch, while the samples of both persons were taken for tests.On Tuesday, Mordi Ononye, the Delta commissioner for health, announced that the test results of both persons came back negative.“Today, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, announced that the #COVID19 test results of the 67-year old caucasian woman that slumped and died in Osubi, Okpe LGA of Delta State on Sunday has turned out negative,” a tweet via the handle of the state government read.“Dr. Ononye further stated that the young man suspected to be the deceased’s boyfriend also tested negative to #COVID19 as samples of him were also taken for testing.”“I urge residents to comply with government’s directives on the various precautionary measures to protect ourselves from the disease. This is the only way to contain the pandemic,” the commissioner added.





