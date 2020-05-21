Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that 60 per cent of coronavirus cases recorded in the state are from oil workers returning from rigs.





Governor Wike disclosed this when the Management Team of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited paid him a courtesy visit at Government House Port Harcourt.





He stated that it is for this reason that the state government has insisted that oil workers coming into the state must be tested to confirm their coronavirus status.





The Rivers state Governor also said that the Nigeria Air Force Base, Port Harcourt, recently quarantined 14 oil workers out, which three tested positive, just as he commended Exxon Mobil for their gesture.





“Just yesterday the Nigerian Air Force base quarantined 14 oil workers. Three of them tested positive for COVID-19. You see, those who come from the rig contributes to 60 per cent of the cases we have recorded in this state.”





