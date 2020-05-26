





The number of COVID-19 deaths in Lagos increased to 47 on Monday after an unnamed patient undergoing treatment in one of the isolation centres passed on.This was disclosed in a tweet by the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.However, no further details were provided on the victim.The commissioner reminded residents that use of face masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene could protect them from COVID-19.As of May 24, 2020, Lagos State recorded 148 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,521.According to the state government, 31 patients, consisting of 12 females and 19 males, were discharged, making a total of 738 discharged patients.