





The ministry via its verified Twitter handle, @KNSMOH, said 18 patients were discharged and one death recorded on Friday, May 17 in the state.It added that there were 678 active cases with a total number of 111 discharged and 36 deaths.“Kano State confirms additional 64 positive cases, 18 patients successfully discharged and one death of COVID-19 recorded in the state,” it said.The ministry further enjoined residents to observe safety protocols and pray for an end to the pandemic in the state.