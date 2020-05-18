Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed 64 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 825.
The ministry via its verified Twitter handle, @KNSMOH, said 18 patients were discharged and one death recorded on Friday, May 17 in the state.
It added that there were 678 active cases with a total number of 111 discharged and 36 deaths.
“Kano State confirms additional 64 positive cases, 18 patients successfully discharged and one death of COVID-19 recorded in the state,” it said.
The ministry further enjoined residents to observe safety protocols and pray for an end to the pandemic in the state.
