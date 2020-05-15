





Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, made this known via his Twitter handle.El-Rufai tweeted, “35 more patients, all of them almajirai, have been discharged having tested negative. The state now has 47 active COVID-19 cases, having discharged 63 persons and recorded four fatalities.”The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday announced 193 new cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5,162.It was gathered that 1,180 patients have been discharged and 167 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.NCDC, however, apologised that two cases reported on Wednesday from Kaduna were repeat tests and therefore, Kaduna had a total of 114 confirmed cases.“We apologise to the Kaduna state government and we remain committed to ensuring the release of accurate and reliable data,” it added.