Wednesday, May 06, 2020 0
A popular U.K. based Nigerian doctor identified as Olufunmilayo has lamented over the rate at which health workers in Kano get infected with the novel coronavirus.

Olufunmilayo via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, also revealed that 32 doctors in Kano now have the dreaded infectious disease, Coronavirus. Olufunmilayo who complained that he is worried, questioned when FG will take over Kano.


He tweeted;

“JUST IN: 32 doctors now have Coronavirus in Kano. One of them has died.

I did NOT say 32 doctors are exposed.
I did NOT say 32 doctors are at risk.
I did NOT say 32 doctors may have it.

32 doctors in Kano are ALREADY confirmed positive for COVID-19.”

“Remember Kano has released lockdown for two days every week. Imagine the wider repercussions and implications of that insane decision.

“These things worry me a lot,” he added.

