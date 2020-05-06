“JUST IN: 32 doctors now have Coronavirus in Kano. One of them has died.



JUST IN: 32 doctors now have Coronavirus in Kano. One of them has died.



I did NOT say 32 doctors are exposed.

I did NOT say 32 doctors are at risk.

I did NOT say 32 doctors may have it.



32 doctors in Kano are ALREADY confirmed positive for Covid19.



When will FG take over Kano? — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) May 5, 2020

Do you know what it means for 32 doctors to have Coronavirus? Let me break it down to you.



In Nigeria, the doctor:patient ratio is about 1 doctor to 4,000 patients.



So being modest, we can say on the average, each doctor in Kano will see hundreds of people daily- if not weekly. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) May 5, 2020

Imagine their families.

Imagine their friends.

Imagine all the people those ones will give the virus to, as well.



Remember Kano has released lockdown for two days every week. Imagine the wider repercussions and implications of that insane decision.



These things worry me a lot. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) May 5, 2020

Do you now see why the Kano Covid19 Task Force said that 80% of all tests in Kano are positive?



The FG needs to step in and take over the Covid19 management in Kano. It is an absolute mess as it is.



And the more we leave it to that dollar-grabbing clown, we will all suffer it. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) May 5, 2020

