



At least 25 cities in the United States have imposed curfews as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.





Floyd, an African-American man, was killed on Monday by some officers of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).





Video clips of the incident on the internet showed where a white police officer was kneeling on the neck of the late Floyd for nearly 10 minutes. The incident has sparked off protests across the country.





The US authorities announced investigations into the death of Floyd, and four police officers involved in the incident have been sacked.





But protesters are demanding stricter penalties against the officers involved.





The states where curfews have been imposed include California, Colorado, Florida, George, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin and Washington.





Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles, extended the curfew to every part of the city from 8 pm until 5:30 am.





“I will always protect Angelenos’ right to make their voices heard and we can lead the movement against racism without fear of violence or vandalism,” the mayor said.





“The vast majority of people taking to the streets are doing it peacefully, powerfully, and with reverence for the sacred cause they’re fighting for. This curfew is in place to protect their safety — and the safety of all who live and work in our city.”





Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago, said the protest in the city was being hijacked by criminals.





“We are proud of our long legacy of spearheading all peaceful protest movements that have shaped and reshaped this nation, generation after generation,” she said.





“And I will not let criminals take over our city. My expectation is that most people who have been peaceful today are going to go home.





“But if they don’t, then we give the police department another tool to use to enforce the curfew.”









