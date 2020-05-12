



There was 1 death in Nasarawa reported on the 10th of April



We apologise to the State Government for this error, & remain committed to providing accurate data



For breakdown: pic.twitter.com/nOnR4k5tmJ On the 10th of April 2020, we erroneously announced 2 new deaths in NasarawaThere was 1 death in Nasarawa reported on the 10th of AprilWe apologise to the State Government for this error, & remain committed to providing accurate dataFor breakdown: https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet May 11, 2020







Nigeria has recorded 242 fresh cases of Coronavirus, taking its total infections to 4,641.Lagos still tops the grim statistics.Of the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, late Monday night, Lagos recorded 88 new cases, with Kano coming close with 64 fresh cases.Katsina recorded 49 new cases, while Kaduna has 13 fresh infections.Others are: Ogun, nine cases; Gombe, six cases; Adamawa, four cases; FCT, three cases, while Ondo, Rivers, Zamfara, Borno and Bauchi have one case each.According to the NCDC, seven new deaths were recorded on Monday, while the total number of people discharged so far has reached 902.