The Commandant of the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Mahmud Fari, said in Lafia that the woman was arrested in the Obene area of the Keana Local Government Area of the state following an intelligence report.According to him, medical examination conducted on the suspect indicated that she is in good condition.Fari said as soon as the command completes its findings, the suspect would be prosecuted in a competent court in the state.He stated, “The husband was rushed to hospital after she stabbed him with a knife after they quarrelled over a phone call that she suspected was with a lady.“We found out that she has a two-and-a-half-year-old baby, who is now in the custody of the relations of the husband.”Veronica, who was detained on Tuesday, said she was two months pregnant for her late husband.The suspect blamed the devil for her action, adding that her plan was to scare Mohammed to enable her take the phone from him.