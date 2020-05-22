





LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the delivery brings to four, the number of expectant mothers that has put to bed at the isolation facility.Adeyemo said, “A team of LUTH doctors, anesthetists and nurses today, Tuesday 19th May, 2020, delivered the fourth expectant mother (22 years old) diagnosed with COVID-19 of a (set of) twins (3.2kg and 3.25kg for girl and boy respectively) through a Cesarean Section.“The mother and babies are doing well.“Once again, we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.“We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government, Lagos State Government, and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”It was gathered that a 33-year-old COVID-19 patient also gave birth at LUTH on May 15 while a 37-year-oldCOVID-19 patient gave birth on May 9.The hospital had also on April 27 successfully delivered a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient of a baby girl, bringing the number of births at the isolation centre to four.