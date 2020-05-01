Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned that the North will not allow Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, actualize his presidential ambition.





Kanu warned that Tinubu was wasting his time as the North will frustrate his chances of becoming president.





In his latest broadcast on Radio Biafra, the IPOB leader said the North would mess Tinubu up like they did the former self-acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola.





According to Kanu, Fulanis don’t trust the Yoruba race enough to allow them become president.

Tinubu had said: “The next president of Nigeria, of course, is going to come from the North by that time we are gone anyway, Chukwu Abiama willing not out of any strength that we mortals possess.





“They will only use Yoruba for politics, that is the politics in Nigeria. You can say anything about the East, you can say anything about the Igbos but one thing is certain they don’t know how to rig.





“Yoruba must stop what they are doing and embrace the truth and that truth is that everybody must be on their own. I commend Banji Akintoye that registered with a branch in the UN, I welcome what he is trying to do and hopefully from the likes of Akintoye a new breed of Yoruba will emerge that believe in the truth.