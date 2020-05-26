



The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday, declared a three-day prayer session ahead of the 2020 Biafra Day celebration.





IPOB disclosed that the prayers will commence from May 17 to May 30, the day set aside to commemorate those that died during the Biafra civil war.





A statement by IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful said Biafrans will on 30th of May 2020 remember and commemorate fallen heroes and heroines who made the supreme sacrifice during the civil war.





“After much consideration and deliberations IPOB, high command decided to urge Biafrans both home and in the diaspora, observe this year’s remembrance and celebration of our brothers and sisters who were killed and starved to death during the genocidal war on the peaceful land of Biafra by Nigeria government and her foreign allies including Britain, Egypt, USSR and Czechs Republic between 1967 and 1970, through fasting and prayers. The programme for this year’s event will last for three days from 27th to 30th of May, 2020.

The separatist group also urged people of the Southeast to use the period to pray for protection against COVID-19.





The statement added: “There won’t be any sit- at -home because our people stayed many days at home during the coronavirus lockdown. IPOB wouldn’t like to bother people with another lockdown in the form of sit-at-home.





“This year’s anniversary will begin with the reading of Psalms of David from chapter 1 to the last chapter. Every individual and group(s) should observe this year’s prayer designed to remember our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our living.









