





The strike was conducted at Ibrahim Mai’Bai’s Camp in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State and Kurmin Kura in Zurmi of Zamfara State between 22 and 23, May this year.Confirming the incident the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Maj. Gen. John Enenche, said the air strikes were executed after a series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions.The two locations, according to Ehenche were being used as hideouts for some notorious bandit leaders whilst also serving as collection points for rustled cattle.Accordingly, Air Component, employing Nigerian Air Force ground attack aircraft and helicopter gunships, engaged the two locations in multiple passes, destroying the makeshift structures in the camps as well as killing the bandit leaders and their fighters.“Human Intelligence (HUMINT) sources later confirmed that close to 200 armed bandits were killed in the air strikes at the target locations” He added.Commenting on the issue, the Chief of the Air Staff , Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and directed them to remain resolute towards eradicating all armed bandits.Air Marshall Sadique said this would lead to achieving directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of restoring normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country.