An 18-year-old girl, simply identified as Jennifer, has
allegedly been gang raped by five boys reported to be her friends in Kaduna
state.
It was gathered that the incident occurred some weeks back
in Narayi, a small community in Kaduna south local government area.
The boys were said to have carried out the action on the
teenager after giving her a liquid content — said to be a mixture of alcohol
and drugs — to drink.
It is understood that two of the suspected rapists have been
apprehended while the remaining three boys are currently at large.
A lady had taken to the microblogging platform to narrate how Jennifer’s “family has been on the case for weeks, the only thing Nigeria police has been doing is extorting money from her family and they have Two of the 5 guys in jail but the parents of one of them is asking these girls.”
Family to withdraw the case, that they’d pay any amount of money to die the case. Guess what?? The girl now has mental issues cause of the event. She now acts really strange and all these guy’s parents will say is “BRING THE CASE BACK HOME” low key sorting the police and the— damilolaadeniyi 💕 (@damiloladeboraa) May 7, 2020
She had to collect 4drips soon as she was returned home that day cause she wasn’t herself at all. Justice is somehow dead. The POLICE IS NOT YOUR FRIEND!— damilolaadeniyi 💕 (@damiloladeboraa) May 7, 2020
Reacting to the development on her Twitter page, Hafsat
Baba, the state commissioner for human services and social development, on
Sunday night, said the matter would be investigated while the perpetrators
would be apprehended.
Thanks for reporting. We are on it, and we will surely get to the bottom of this and ensure #JusticeForJennifer https://t.co/HNHCtz9ZMR— Hafsat M Baba (@HafsatMohBaba) May 10, 2020
When contacted on Monday, Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the
Kaduna state police command, told TheCable Lifestyle that the matter is still
under investigation.
“The case is still under investigation, maybe you should
call me later in the day,” he said.
Meanwhile, several Nigerians have taken to social media
platforms to condemn the action while calling on the state government to ensure
the perpetrators are brought to book.
