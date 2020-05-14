Fourteen patients who were receiving treatment for coronavirus in Lagos have been discharged after recovering from the disease.
The ministry of health in the state broke the news in a tweet on Monday.
The tweet said six females and eight males were discharged from isolation centres at Yaba, Onikan, LUTH and Eti-Osa.
“Lagos has announced the discharge of another 14 #COVIDー19 patients, This was disclosed in a tweet by the Ministry of Health in Lagos State. The patients discharged are from Yaba, Onikan, LUTH & Eti-Osa (Landmark) Isolation facilities.
A total of 261 patients have been discharged in Lagos which has 1,123 confirmed cases, the highest in the country.
Lagos has annouced the discharge of another 14 #COVIDー19 patients, This was disclosed in a tweet by the Ministry of Health in Lagos State.
The patients discharged are from Yaba, Onikan, LUTH & Eti-Osa (Landmark) Isolation facilities. pic.twitter.com/EmDasG2CEA
