Fourteen patients who were receiving treatment for coronavirus in Lagos have been discharged after recovering from the disease.





The ministry of health in the state broke the news in a tweet on Monday.





The tweet said six females and eight males were discharged from isolation centres at Yaba, Onikan, LUTH and Eti-Osa.

"Lagos has announced the discharge of another 14 #COVID ー 19 patients, This was disclosed in a tweet by the Ministry of Health in Lagos State. The patients discharged are from Yaba, Onikan, LUTH & Eti-Osa (Landmark) Isolation facilities.









