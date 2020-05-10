Nigeria’s Coronavirus deaths jump to 128 on Saturday, with 11 new cases recorded.
Lagos recorded 33 deaths to stay on top of the chat, with Kano ramping up 18 deaths and Borno, 15 deaths.
Katsina and Sokoto recorded nine deaths each while FCT has eight deaths, after it recorded four new deaths on Saturday.
Ogun, Edo and Osun have four deaths each arising from the pandemic.
Also, Kaduna, Zamfara and Delta ramp up three cases each.
Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers and Kebbi have also recorded two deaths each, while Bauchi, Jigawa, Kwara, Yobe and Ekiti has one death.
The 128 deaths were recorded from 4,151 Coronavirus cases in the country.
