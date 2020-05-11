



Murtala Isa Umar, chairman of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) branch, says 11 health workers at the hospital, have tested positive for COVID-19.





In a statement on Friday, Umar said the results for the AKTH JOHESU members returned on Friday indicated that 11 of them tested positive.





He said those that tested positive included five nurses, three technicians, one medical information officer, one billing officer and one hospital attendant.





“Thirteen other results received show that they are negative for COVID-19,” the statement read.





The chairman said this is in addition 22 JOHESU members that are already in isolation centres.





Also, 14 JOHESU members at AKTH had tested positive on May 6.





On Tuesday, the Kano state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) confirmed that 34 doctors tested positive for COVID-19.





Speaking on the development, Sanusi Bala, the Kano NMA chairman, said many of them were infected while attending to unsuspected COVID-19 cases during normal clinical routines.





Kano confirmed its index case on April 11, 2020





The state currently has the second highest number of confirmed patients with 482 COVID-19 cases, out of which 19 recoveries and 10 fatalities have been recorded.









