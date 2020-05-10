



The House of Representatives has resolved to seek legal redress on the allegation of $10million bribe from Bill Gate to members of the House to pass the Infectious Disease bill.





On Monday, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) alleged that the Founder of Microsoft paid the members of the House to give the bill an expedited passage.





“This intelligence is coupled with the information of the alleged receipt, from sources outside the country but very interested in the Bill, of the sum of $10 million by the sponsors and promoters of the Bill to distribute among lawmakers to ensure a smooth passage of the Bill,” Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere the Spokesperson of CUPP had alleged.





But On Tuesday, the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase raised a personal explanation and called for an investigation into the allegation.





“I will like to state that a dime has not come to me, in the interest of Nigeria and the collective interest of our country, and for anyone to make this malicious statement, that person has impugned on my integrity, and I think it should not go like that. We want to plead again that the house should set-up a committee to investigate this allegation, and take necessary allegations.”





Speaking on the allegation, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila said that responding to the allegation will give credibility to the purveyor of the News.





“Sometimes, in life and politics, some things are best ignored, when you address certain things, you elevate and give credibility to those purveyors of the News. Be that as it may, as ridiculous as the allegation may sound, it is also worth maybe taking investigation as stated by the Deputy Speaker.





“Unfortunately, we do not have the culture of litigations, otherwise so many of these things would have been abated if rapid and quick resort to the judiciary was adopted, but for so many reasons, that is not done.





“Maybe an example should be set. For me, all they have done is to give credence to those people who said that Social Media should be regulated, that’s all they have done. Those People saying you cannot regulate social media, you cannot regulate fake news, are the same people engaging in these activities, they are hurting themselves, in a bid to hurt the leadership and the House., they ended up shooting themselves in the leg.





Both the Majority Leader, Hassan Ado Dogwa and Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu also denied the allegation and called for legal action.