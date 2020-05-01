



The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that there are 102 potential COVID-19 vaccines being developed around the world.





WHO, in a document posted on the organization’s website on Thursday, said eight of the potential vaccines have been approved for clinical trial.





According to the WHO, China’s vaccine clinical trial request was accepted today as the WHO only had seven vaccine requests four days ago.





Four of the vaccines approved are from China, one is from England, one is American and another is a combined American and European group.

Recall that WHO declared that no vaccine has been approved in Nigeria or any part of Africa for COVID-19.





Meanwhile, China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental coronavirus vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group