Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has disclosed that one of the two cases that absconded before they could be treated for coronavirus is a 10-year-old boy.According to him, the boy and one other escaped before being admitted to the isolation centre.“We also have a further update on the two absconded cases reported earlier today. They absconded before being admitted to any of our isolation centres.“After intensive contact tracing, one of them has been found and admitted to the Infectious Diseases Centre, Olodo, Ibadan.“The other is a 10-year-old boy who, eyewitnesses claimed, boarded a north-bound vehicle. His details had been sent to the Sokoto State PHEOC. Contact tracing is still ongoing.”Meanwhile, the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has confirmed eight new COVID-19 positive cases in the state. This brings the number of positive cases in the state to 52.Makinde made the disclosure via his verified Twitter handle in the early hours of Thursday. He also said two COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in the state facility had been discharged after their confirmatory tests came back negative.The governor wrote, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests of eight new cases just came back positive from the laboratory, tonight. This increases the number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to 52.“Two confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo after receiving their second negative test results. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 13.The governor urged members of the public to call the Emergency Operations Centre on any of the designated telephone numbers, if they found travellers from other states arriving in their communities.