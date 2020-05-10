



Rilwanu Muhammed, chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), says 10 COVID-19 patients in the state have taken an overdose of vitamin C at the isolation centres in the state.





While speaking to journalists on Sunday, Muhammad said an overdose of vitamin C may result in undesirable health conditions such as gall bladder stone, kidney stones and pelvic ulcer.





”You know vitamin C is good for the body but its important people should take it moderately, at least only one in a day,” he said.





“But unfortunately some of our patients are taking double or triple dose in a day and one of the side effects of this drug is that it causes pelvic ulcer, which will create other problems for them.





“About 10 of our patients were discovered to have taken the overdose of these drugs. The overdose also causes gall bladder stone and kidney stones,”





Mohammed, who is also the chairman of the contact-tracing committee of the COVID-19 state task force, said four COVID-19 patients who practised “steaming” as treatment ended up developing hypertension.





He advised patients to desist from self-medication, adding that drugs should be taken based on doctor’s prescription.





He assured patients that their welfare is of priority and that N5 million had been requested from the state government to procure more drugs for treatment.





