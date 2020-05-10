



With the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos has taken the lead as the epicentre of the virus in the country.

Of the 4,787 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria, Lagos ramps up 1,990 cases, having discharged 502 survivors of the pandemic and recorded 34 deaths.

Of the 20 Local Governments in the State, there are 10 councils that are more affected. Anyone going to transact businesses or going to these areas must be extra careful to avoid contracting the virus.

Below are the areas mostly affected as at May 7, 2020.

As at May 7, 2020, Lagos Mainland is the epicentre of Coronavirus pandemic in Lagos with 541 cases. This area include Yaba, Oyingbo, Iddo and others. Lagos Mainland is now a danger zone and those going there must take precautionary measures.

2. Eti-Osa

Eti-Osa, as at this date has recorded 200 Coronavirus cases, making it the second worst hit area in Lagos. At the onset of the virus, Eti-Osa was leading. Eti-Osa is home to Victoria Island, Lekki Phase I and II, Ajah and others.

3. Mushin

Mushin is recording serious community transmission of Coronavirus. 138 people have been infected with the virus. At the onset, Mushin was not mentioned in the scheme of things.

4. Ikeja

Ikeja is another hot spot for the transmission of Coronavirus. 73 people have been infected with the virus. Ikeja is home to major business players and the seat of the Lagos State Government, as well as the popular Computer Village. Nigerians transacting businesses in this area must be cautious.

5. Alimosho

Alimosho is an emerging hot spot for the transmission of Coronavirus, recording 69 confirmed cases in a very short time. The area is the most populous in Lagos, with over six million inhabitant. It is a hotbed for community transmission.

6. Kosofe

Kosofe has so far recorded 59 cases of Coronavirus. Kosofe is a large area in Lagos East and has a population of over one million.

7. Apapa

Apapa is a major business area hosting the sea ports. With Coronavirus infections of 55, the area is a potential hotbed for the virus. While the airport and land border have been on lockdown, the seaports are still operating and opened for vessels to enter.

8. Somolu

Somolu has recorded 40 cases of Coronavirus as at May 7, 2020. The area, with large population is prone to serious community transmission, Those visiting Somolu must be very careful.

9. Amuwo-Odofin

Amuwo-Odofin has recorded 35 cases of Coronavirus. The area plays host to FESTAC, Mile 2 and the rest. It is also a business area, where many Igbo traders live.

10. Oshodi/Isolo

Oshodi/Isolo is home to popular street urchins, ‘Area Boy’ and the biggest auto spare part market in Nigeria, Ladipo Market. With Coronavirus infections rate of 34, the area is prone to serious community transmission.





