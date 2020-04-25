The governor advised the people of the state to take more proactive measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.Matawalle said his administration has already banned all gatherings including the Ramadan night prayers, calling on the people of the state to abide by the social distancing rule.He stressed that the state has prepared two isolation centres and also purchased all relevant equipment for the fight against the pandemic.Over 25 states have been recorded cases of the novel virus across Nigeria.The NCDC said the country’s cases now spill over 1000 while over 30 fatalities have been recorded.