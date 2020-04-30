The state Health Commissioner, Yahaya Kanoma told newsmen that Shinkafi absconded after he was confirmed positive for the virus, noting that efforts were being intensified to track him wherever he was hiding.“We are still searching for him. He was in Abuja yesterday and today he left for Kaduna. We will surely arrest him.“We even informed the Federal Ministry of Health about this sad development and Insha Allah, we are going to track him and arrest him,” he said.Kanoma said the state government has ordered the disinfection of Jamilu’s house as well as the entire area.He appealed to the people of the area who had recent contact with Jamilu to report to the isolation centre for testing