The baritone voice actor expressed his gratitude for the disciplinary action in a post he shared across social media on Thursday.He wrote, “In JSS 2, I told my father I didn’t want to go to school anymore, he should open electrical shop for me. He said OK. He invited me to his room, locked the door & pulled out his belt. He gave me a beating that reset my brain to factory setting. Look at me today. Thank you Dad!”Recall that back in February, Pete Edochie had expressed his opinion over the issue of men kneeling down to propose to their partners.““Any young man who gets down on his knees to propose to a girl is not just an idiot, he is a bloody fool. The reason why I am saying this is simple, we try to copy white people .I believe I the core of our culture. The white man knees down to propose to a girl. You know what it means? The girl takes over the family. This is why whenever you disagree with your wife overseas, you are kicked out and your wife takes over the house.“I have lived with my wife for 51 years, nobody has come to say, please stop beating this woman. Is it hatred that united us? It means you are an idiot.“If you call that civilization, it is alright, kneel down before your wife, I will sympathize with you when she takes over the home”.