



President Muhammadu Buhari says Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has always stood for things that mattered to the people.





In a statement Femi Adesina, his special adviser on media and publicity, issued on his behalf on Friday, Buhari said the business mogul has consistently used his wealth for the good of humanity.





Acknowledging Dangote’s contributions to the growth of the country, the president said Dangote has always stood to be counted whenever it mattered.





“It is one thing to be so blessed, and another to use the wealth to the glory of God and for the good of humanity,” the statement read.

“Dangote has always stood to be counted whenever it mattered, judging by his generous contributions to the fight against polio, Ebola disease, the current Coronavirus, and many other challenges which have faced Nigeria, and indeed, the African continent.”





As part of efforts to boost the fight against COVID-19, Dangote spearheaded a coalition of private sector organisations to support the government’s efforts at tackling the disease.





The initiative, called the Coalition Against Coronavirus (COCAVID), will involve erection of fully-equipped medical tents to house patients and serve as training, testing, isolation and treatment centres.





The Aliko Dangote Foundation had earlier pledged a donation of N200 million to help to curb the spread of the virus.



