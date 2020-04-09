Fani-Kayode asked whether some people are more equal than others.





He said it is a crying shame that a few sons of the South West bow, quiver and tremble before their masters.





He asked: “Are Dangote’s drivers and trucks immune to COVID-19? Will you give similar exemptions to southern businessmen and traders?; saying “Shame on you!”





Reacting to critics, Gov Abiodun said he wondered why the exemption he granted Aliko Dangote Group of Companies has generated so much hues and cries.

He told his critics, among whom was Fani-Kayode, to try and be like Dangote if they want to enjoy similar preferential treatment.





While addressing a press conference in his Iperu residence on Monday, Abiodun said: So, if I give Dangote an exemption and you think he did not deserve it, you can choose to become a Dangote and I will give you that exemption as well.”





In a swift reaction on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode fired back at Abiodun on his verified Twitter handle, saying:





“Someone tell Dapo Abiodun that my name is Femi Fani-Kayode. I am quite happy to be a Fani-Kayode and I have no desire to be a Dangote.





“I am not interested in tax exemptions from his Ogun State or in selling my soul to satan.





“I ask again, does he have to be a slave to feel fulfilled?”



