#WCW I have always admired your talent and hard work but I have more respect for you now as a person. You made a mistake and you owned it. This takes courage and you have shown all of us that you are courageous. As humans, we must make mistakes. Only God is perfect. pic.twitter.com/7qlPrfr8FN — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) April 22, 2020

The 37-year-old did this in a post he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.He wrote, ” #WCWI have always admired your talent and hard work but I have more respect for you now as a person. You made a mistake and you owned it…I pray that henceforth, you continue to be the good example that you have always been to us all. Amen. One more thing, I don dey act now o. Tenks! #IDJA cc @funkejenifaakindele”Recall that Akindele and her hubby,JJC Skillz, were on April 6 arrested and arraigned before a magistrate court for hosting a birthday party at their Lekki home on April 4.They were later sentenced to 14 days of community service with a fine of N100, 000 each.The sentence was given by Chief magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa at the Ogba Magistrate Court on Monday, April 6, 2020 after the celebrity couple were found guilty of hosting a house party during the government-ordered lockdown.