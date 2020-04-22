 You made a mistake and owned it- Don Jazzy pours encomiums on Funke Akindele | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » You made a mistake and owned it- Don Jazzy pours encomiums on Funke Akindele

10:25 AM 0
A+ A-

Music producer, Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has poured encomiums on star actress, Funke Akindele.

The 37-year-old did this in a post he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

He wrote, ” #WCWI have always admired your talent and hard work but I have more respect for you now as a person. You made a mistake and you owned it…I pray that henceforth, you continue to be the good example that you have always been to us all. Amen. One more thing, I don dey act now o. Tenks!  #IDJA cc  @funkejenifaakindele”

Recall that Akindele and her hubby,JJC Skillz, were on April 6 arrested and arraigned before a magistrate court for hosting a birthday party at their Lekki home on April 4.


They were later sentenced to 14 days of community service with a fine of N100, 000 each.

The sentence was given by Chief magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa at the Ogba Magistrate Court on Monday, April 6, 2020 after the celebrity couple were found guilty of hosting a house party during the government-ordered lockdown.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top