



The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has hailed the contributions of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to the ruling party.





Tinubu was congratulating Oshiomhole on the occasion of his 68th birthday.





Tinubu’s message was made available by his Media Office, and signed by Tunde Rahman.





The former Lagos State Governor noted that Oshiomhole still has a lot to contribute to the ruling party and Nigeria, adding that the National Chairman had contributed immensely to the country already.

“As a veteran labour leader, two-time governor of Edo State, progressive ally and politician of remarkable acumen, you have come a long way and contributed immensely to our party and our country,” Tinubu said.





He further described the former Governor of Edo State as a tireless campaigner and a mobilizer, who steered the APC through the landslide re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and victory for the party’s candidates in the 2019 national and states elections.





“You still have much to contribute to our party and country,” Tinubu added.





He prayed to God to grant Oshiomhole more years, robust health and continued energy as he serves the ruling party and the nation in the pursuit and development of progressive good governance for all people.



