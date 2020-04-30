Yobe State COVID-19 Committee on Prevention and Control has confirmed that, the state has recorded its first Coronavirus case.





Chairman of the Committee and the State Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana gave the confirmation at a press briefing on Thursday in Damaturu.





He said the victim was a 29-year-old man and has no travel history to high risk states.





Yobe State was among the states with COVID-19 index cases announced earlier by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) on its official website.





Details later…..