Following the lockdown order by the Federal Government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave out relief materials to the citizens of the state.However, Yemi Alade speaking via her official Twitter handle queried why a family of six would be given 3 loaves of bread.The Woman of Steel singer added that politicians should remember they can’t take all the funds they loot to heaven.“Relief Package 3 loaves of bread for 6 families. The government should make sure they can take their money to heaven, because this is so disappointing.”