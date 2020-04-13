The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Christians and Muslims to work harmoniously in Nigeria.





Abubakar said they should collaborate in bringing an end to insecurity, intolerance, corruption and other ills in Nigeria.





He made the appeal in his Easter message to Christians, yesterday and was contained in a statement signed by NSCIA Director of Administration,Yusuf Nwoha.





The monarch also lamented that the Coronavirus pandemic was affecting religious worship.





“As people of faith, we’re conscious of the importance of Easter in the lives of Christians, especially as it symbolises rebirth, renewal and re-awakening.





“The significance of Easter cannot even be more compelling than now that the whole world is facing the devastating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic which impacts on our lifestyle and religious worship,” he said.





His call is coming at a time when the toll of COVID-19 in Nigeria currently stands at 323.





The latest figure followed five new confirmed cases of the disease by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.





The new confirmed cases were identified in Lagos, Kwara, and Katsina States respectively.



