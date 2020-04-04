



Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said the drugs used in the successful treatment of COVID-19 will remain a secret to the general public.





The Health Minister said Nigerians may resort to self-medication and drug overdose if the name of the drug or drugs are released.





Ehanire said this while speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force in Abuja on Friday.





He said: “The drug or drugs being used to treat COVID-19 are matters of interest only to doctors who are providing treatment.

“Doctors advise each other on which drugs they used and I believe as time goes on, they will compile a report on what worked and what didn’t work.





“As I said earlier, the treatment centres in Lagos are using certain drugs for clinical trial and they will be able to add from their experience to the body of knowledge and what worked and what didn’t work.





“I won’t advise anyone to look for the name of the drug used by doctors when you are not even sure you have that sickness.





“Disclosing name of the drug or drugs may lead to overdose,” Minister Ehanire added.





Four COVID-19 patients were on Friday discharged after testing negative to the deadly virus.





Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner of Health in the state confirmed that a mother and her baby were among patients who were discharged from the hospital.



