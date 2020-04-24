



The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has explained why all Nigerian governors agreed to stop inter-state movement.





He said the major reason was to curtail interstate spread of Coronavirus.





Abiodun noted that the lockdown will make it easier for states to do more contact tracing.





The governor gave the explanation in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday.





Abiodun said the nationwide lockdown decision tallies with the earlier position of his administration.





Recalling that governors held a virtual meeting, Abiodun disclosed that they, “all shared measures adopted in our individual states to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.





“We jointly decided to close our interstate borders across the country for two initial weeks in a bid to curb the interstate spread of the virus and enhance our ability to better handle contact tracing.





“This, however, tallies with the earlier decision and stance of the Ogun State government to keep all our interstate and international borders shut, except to essential services”.





The governors on Wednesday announced their decision after receiving a briefing from the governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Oyo and Ogun states who shared their experiences and lessons.





A communiqué by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, lamented the spread of the virus among health workers.



