Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, has provided reasons he would not give his money directly to the government to help in the fight to eliminate Coronavirus.





The cleric said that he rather shared the money directly to the poor masses instead of donating it to a “greedy government.”





The Auchi-based fiery preacher was explaining his decision to some section of Nigerians, who, according to him, are calling him out for having not announced a donation to the government.





“I hear people are calling me out for not giving money to the government to combat COVID-19. Government is not hungry, why should I give them?” He tweeted.





“God will reward my wife and I for the hundreds of millions we have given this period. We give to the poor directly. Giving is for the needy not the greedy.”





Suleman had earlier urged the Nigerian Military to stop beating up Nigerians all in the name of enforcing the government’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) stay-at-home order.







