Oba Ogunwusi said that he elected to “lead by example” by wearing face mask as part of measure to protect oneself and others from the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.The revered monarch added that “Coronavirus is real,” dangerous and respecter of nobody, advising those still being skeptical about the reality of the dreadful pandemic to adjust their thinking and face the issue that had today become a global health concern.The Ooni spoke at Oke – Mosan Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, Ogun State, while handing over two motorised modular fumigators to Governor Dapo Abiodun as his donation to the Ogun State Government in support of its battle against the spread of the COVID – 19 in the state.He said the equipment were locally made and would play a major role in spraying public places in order to chemically eliminate the Coronavirus since they are droplets and could drop on objects and humans.He also disclosed that through collaboration with some experts at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, they have developed solution (disinfectant) that have potential to kill the virus in the environment or public places.The monarch noted that he was particularly worried that the process of distributing palliatives to the poor and vulnerable households by the governments, individuals among others could further endanger public health as the process often compromise social distancing rule.And fielding questions from reporters, Oba Ogunwusi said he was working in conjunction with some of the nation’s traditional medicine practitioners to proffer local remedies for the Coronavirus pandemic.He urged Nigeria to look inward for solution to the disease, even as he called on the government to support traditional medicine practitioners to formulate herbal remedies for COVID – 19.In his response, Governor Dapo Abiodun commended the Ooni for his gesture, saying his donation fits into the government’s ongoing efforts at disinfecting public places like markets, roads among others.