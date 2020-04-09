Halima Abubakar, Nigerian actress, says she used another woman’s picture to announce the arrival of her baby boy because he came prematurely.









The development had generated heated backlash on social media, with many Nigerians criticising the film star for her action.





But reacting to the criticism on Thursday, Halima explained that her action was not without a reason, adding that she expected people to ask her before bashing her.

She went on to explain that she could not muster the courage of posting picture of her newborn because of his condition, hence her choice of using a picture online.





“He (refering to the baby) will be discharged tomorrow from Intensive Care Unit (ICU). I didn’t post because he was premature. God saved him. I just had to post this. For the people who didn’t see me, I have no close friends,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I can’t show you a fragile child, I risked this just to post. @ruggedybaba update paddy mi.I had to do this. Thank you. Be safe and stay safe. The world judge without knowing. I just had to post this and have a good day mummy.”