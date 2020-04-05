Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has given reasons she held a party at her house to celebrate the birthday of her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz, despite the government ban on social gathering.





The award-winning actress came under fire on Sunday morning for disobeying the State and the Federal government orders during coronavirus outbreak.





The actress on Saturday hosted an in-house party in celebration of JJC Skillz’s birthday, which had popular faces such as Naira Marley and Eniola Badmus in attendance. Watch here.





However, after receiving backlash on social media, the actress has come out to defend herself why she held a party despite the government ban on any social gathering.

The actress responded to a Nigerian who stated that losing her endorsement may be as a result of “plain stupidity” and not a matter of “witch hunt”.





“Losing this contract by @funkeakindele in my opinion would not be seen as witch hunt but simply stupidity.”





In a now-deleted tweet, she said everyone who attended the house party were camped in her Estate before the lockdown.





“Uncle don’t create unnecessary sensation. #omoghettothesaga was to be filmed Before the lockdown and some of us had been camped in Amen estate.





“So we had to stay in there. So we are safe and happy!! Let’s not be NEGATIVE!!”









The actress also took to her instagram page to apologize and also offer detailed explanation:







