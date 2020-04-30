







The 42 year old was contacted by a client to do a giveaway of N500,000 for fans on her platform using his name @piusomoyeleEniola charged the individual N150,000 for the service and argued that giving out the money to 100 people takes time and will involve bank charges.“I woke up to this and I thought it will be nice to give clarity and clear the air on it. This incident has nothing to do with taking advantage of people or discouraging the need to give out especially using my platform.“This particular person indicated interest to do a 500 hundred thousand Naira giveaway and I felt there will be extra cost for bank charges and stamp duty, which I wasn’t going to bare(sic) the transfer charges for that, so I asked he bares(sic) it.“But in scenarios where people engage you as an influencer to drive giveaways from a business point of view, then business conversations need to happen.“Meanwhile I posted the giveaway already on my page and his(sic) been enjoying the fame because he insisted I put his handle.“We all know sending money to 100 people is quite tasking. Is just funny the way people are quick to judge.“I am and have always been a fan of adding value to lives and my yearly #eniolabadmusfeedstheneedy speaks volumes in this regard. We can’t be discouraged.“Keep staying safe guys!