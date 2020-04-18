



1) Abba Kyari wrote a circular to warn Nigerian law makers and other govt officials coming from abroad to self isolate, but he himself failed to do so after he landed in Nigeria from the Simens meeting in Germany



Funke akindele had her birthday party and was prosecuted for social gathering. I can see the notherners and politicians gathering together like iced fish inside a carton for the burial of Abba Kyari. If nobody can prosecute you, Covid-19 will. — DRIVING SCHOOL DROPOUT™🌍 (@eniturn) April 18, 2020

The number of people at Abba Kyari's burial and the lack of social distancing are major sources of concern. Less than 10 people should have attended. This PANDEMIC is a serious issue. We cannot gamble. May his soul rest in peace. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) April 18, 2020

Even in his death, his corpse was released to his family who again violated social distancing rules to bury him.Our elites are cancerous — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) April 18, 2020

A few days back a man was sentenced 6 months in jail with option of a fine cos he wanted to feed his starving family. — Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) April 18, 2020

Nigerians are being led by nothing but clowns 🤡🤡😂 — Majestee🍑💦 (@adehdaboy) April 18, 2020





Let us Even at this time, as we mourn loved ones lost to COVID-19, including the recently deceased, President’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, we need to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of #COVID19 Let us #StaySafe & protect each other April 18, 2020

Please remember that face masks alone cannot protect you and your loved ones from NCDC recommends that face masks be worn by the elderly with pre-existing medical conditionsPlease remember that face masks alone cannot protect you and your loved ones from #COVID19 . We must continue to observe social distancing and avoid mass gatherings pic.twitter.com/vUMEqg1AQ8 April 18, 2020

Some Nigerians have started to criticize the double standards used in handling the late Abba Kyari's COVID-19 situation.With special reference to how social distancing rules were violated during Abba Kyari's burial in Abuja.The Nigeria Center for Disease Control also expressed deep concern after its guideline on social distancing to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country was broken on Saturday by a large crowd, which turned out for the burial of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.Kyari, who had a history of diabetes and was 82 years old died at a private hospital in Lagos on Friday owing to complications from Coronavirus.He contracted the deadly virus after trips to Germany and Egypt where the pandemic had claimed hundreds of lives.Though senior government officials including President Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, ministers, lawmakers and leading members of the ruling All Progressives Congress all shunned the burial for fear of contracting the virus, a large crowd of sympathisers still turned out for the burial, which took place at the Defence House in Abuja without protective gears, thus exposing themselves to the virus, which has already infected 493 persons and killed another 18.In a post on Twitter, the NCDC said, “Even at this time, as we mourn loved ones lost to COVID-19, including the recently deceased President’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, we need to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of #COVID-19.”Even at this time, as we mourn loved ones lost to COVID-19, including the recently deceased, President's Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, we need to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of #COVID19Let us #StaySafe & protect each other"According to a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, the movement of Kyari’s body from Lagos to Abuja for burial was in contravention of an earlier position by government, which stated that bodies of Coronavirus victims will be cremated and not released to their families for burial.