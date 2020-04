As a matter of fact, his shadowy disposition fuelled speculations. Let me rephrase that. His vague posturing was exploited by fortune seekers and opportunists who tinted him in dark and sinister hue. He was ‘’the cabal’’ and the troglodyte impeding the progress of the country. His public persona was that of an overbearing interloper who puppetered the president for insular ends. This was the perception of him by many. But Kyari will not get the chance to be heard.