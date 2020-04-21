



A driver to the World Health Organization (WHO) identified as Pyae Sone Win Maung, has been killed in Myanmar.





Pyae Sone died while collecting COVID-19 monitoring samples.





According to BBC, he was driving a well-marked United Nations vehicle when he was hit by gunfire in Rakhine State.





Reacting, the UN office in Myanmar expressed sadness over the death of the 28-year-old.





It revealed that many civilians have been killed as conflict between the military and the armed ethnic Arakan Army group escalated in recent weeks.





Speaking on the development, the driver’s father, Htay Win Maung, said his heart was “broken”.





He said, “I am trying to calm myself, thinking he died in serving his duty at the frontline.





“He went there in the midst of fighting when many people didn’t dare to go.”



