



The Word Health Organization (WHO) has listed the first two diagnostic tests for emergency use during a COVID-19 case.





NAN reports that the tests are genesig Real-Time PCR Coronavirus (COVID-19) and cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative assay for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems.





This was made known by Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant-Director General for Medicines and Health Products in a statement on its website, stating that the test will provide quality and accurate results for the disease.





She said, “It also means that the tests can now be supplied by the United Nations and other procurement agencies supporting the COVID-19 response.

“Both in vitro diagnostics, the tests are genesig Real-Time PCR Coronavirus (COVID-19) and cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative assay for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems.





“The emergency use listing of these products will enable countries to increase testing with quality assured diagnostics.





“Facilitating access to accurate tests is essential for countries to address the pandemic with the best tools possible.





”The genesig Real-Time PCR Coronavirus (COVID-19) (Primerdesign, United Kingdom) is an open system more suitable for laboratories with moderate sample testing capacity.





”The cobas® SARS-CoV-2 for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems (Roche, United States of America) is a closed system assay for larger laboratories.”