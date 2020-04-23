



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has warned of what awaits the Southeast region if Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State ever becomes President of Nigeria.





Omokri warned that the Southeast will suffer great neglect if El-Rufai is elected president of Nigeria.





In a series of tweets, the former presidential aide stated that the region will suffer more under El-Rufai than what they are currently experiencing under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.





Omokri anchored his claims on the fact that El-Rufai allegedly harbours a deep hatred for the Southeast region.





According to Omokri: “Hatred for Igbos runs deep in the @Elrufai family. if Nasir El-Rufai ever becomes President, what the Igbo are suffering under General @MBuhari will be child’s play. Under Buhari, at least it is 97% versus 5%. Under an El-Rufai, it will be 100% versus0%!





“A father who insulted Christ our Lord and Saviour on January 28, 2013.





“A son who threatened to gang rape someone’s mother on April 12, 2020.





“A mother who justified his behaviour as fair on the same day! What a family! God forbid them in 2023!”



